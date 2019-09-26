Comparing of Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV)

Both Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 22 1.91 N/A 2.25 8.91 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.23 N/A 0.52 24.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Janus Henderson Group plc and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Janus Henderson Group plc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Janus Henderson Group plc is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Janus Henderson Group plc and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Janus Henderson Group plc and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Janus Henderson Group plc has a consensus price target of $23.55, and a 6.08% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Janus Henderson Group plc and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.4% and 42.45%. Janus Henderson Group plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.97%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc had bearish trend while Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund on 6 of the 9 factors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.