Comparing of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 10 1.11 N/A -161.25 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 12.95 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jaguar Health Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.61 shows that Jaguar Health Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pfenex Inc.’s 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pfenex Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Pfenex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jaguar Health Inc. and Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 83.6% respectively. 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance while Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.