Comparing of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

We are comparing Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 11 8.47 N/A -161.25 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Demonstrates Jaguar Health Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Jaguar Health Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $27.25, while its potential upside is 34.70%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares and 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 23.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.