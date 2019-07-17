Comparing of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 14 1.39 N/A -2.60 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jaguar Health Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. BeyondSpring Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jaguar Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.6% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. was more bearish than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BeyondSpring Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.