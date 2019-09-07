Comparing of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 10 1.11 N/A -161.25 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 16 18.94 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jaguar Health Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Risk and Volatility

Jaguar Health Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. From a competition point of view, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a 1.41 beta which is 41.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Assembly Biosciences Inc. are 8 and 8 respectively. Assembly Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has 6.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.