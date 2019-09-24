Comparing of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

As Biotechnology companies, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 9 1.42 N/A -161.25 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 17.67 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jaguar Health Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Jaguar Health Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Volatility and Risk

Jaguar Health Inc. has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.83 beta is the reason why it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Jaguar Health Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 257.14% for Jaguar Health Inc. with average target price of $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jaguar Health Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 0% respectively. 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.