Comparing of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.07% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.71% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Jagged Peak Energy Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0.00% 13.10% 6.50% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Jagged Peak Energy Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Jagged Peak Energy Inc. N/A 10 14.25 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 2.00 1.81 2.58 2.55

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. currently has an average target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 110.24%. The potential upside of the rivals is 39.67%. Based on the results given earlier, Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jagged Peak Energy Inc. -2.52% -14.25% -27.76% -31.27% -48.85% -19.52% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Jagged Peak Energy Inc. has -19.52% weaker performance while Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s rivals have 29.54% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.73 and has 1.65 Quick Ratio. Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Dividends

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s rivals beat Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.