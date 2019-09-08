Comparing of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) and KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) and KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR), both competing one another are Technical Services companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. 79 0.73 N/A 3.40 24.30 KBR Inc. 23 0.67 N/A 1.30 20.32

Table 1 highlights Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and KBR Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. KBR Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is presently more expensive than KBR Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) and KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 2.3% KBR Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a beta of 1.4 and its 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, KBR Inc. has a 1.43 beta which is 43.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, KBR Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KBR Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and KBR Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 KBR Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s average target price is $92, while its potential downside is -0.35%. Competitively KBR Inc. has a consensus target price of $26, with potential downside of -0.57%. The information presented earlier suggests that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. looks more robust than KBR Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.9% of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. shares and 97.9% of KBR Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of KBR Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. -3.67% -2.7% 6.34% 29.06% 23.19% 41.14% KBR Inc. -1.53% 5.18% 17.51% 52.4% 36.33% 73.78%

For the past year Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. was less bullish than KBR Inc.

Summary

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors KBR Inc.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services. The company also provides process, scientific, and systems consulting services, including performing pricing studies, market analyses, and financial projections in determining the feasibility of a project; performing gasoline reformulation modeling; analyzing and evaluating layout and mechanical designs for complex processing plants; analyzing automation and control systems; analyzing, designing, and executing bio containment strategies; developing and performing process protocols; and performing geological and metallurgical studies. In addition, it offers traditional field construction, modular construction consulting, and environmental remedial construction services. Further, the company provides operations and maintenance services that include managing subcontractors and other on-site personnel; and offering process plant maintenance, management and technical support, and program management services, as well as offers systems integration and communication, information technology, and data security solutions. It serves various industries and markets, such as oil and gas exploration, production, and refining; chemicals and polymers; aerospace, defense, and environmental programs; buildings; infrastructure and telecommunications; mining and minerals; pharmaceuticals and biotechnology; power; pulp and paper; technology and manufacturing; and food and consumer products, and others. The company provides its services through approximately 200 offices located in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

KBR, Inc. provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. This segmentÂ’s services include research and development, systems engineering, test and evaluation, systems integration, and program management, as well as operations, maintenance, and field logistic services. The Technology & Consulting segment provides proprietary technology that focuses on the monetization of hydrocarbons primarily natural gas and natural gas liquids, as well as ethylene and petrochemicals; ammonia, nitric acid and fertilizers; oil refining; gasification; oil and gas consulting; integrity management; naval architecture and proprietary hulls; and downstream consulting. The Engineering & Construction segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions for onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/gas to liquids; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; and offshore oil and gas, including shallow-water, deep-water, and subsea. This segment also provides floating solutions, including floating production units; floating production, storage, and offshore; floating liquefied natural gas; and floating storage and regasification units, as well as differentiated EPC, program management, and maintenance services. KBR, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.