Comparing of J.Jill Inc. (JILL) and Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI)

J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) and Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI) compete against each other in the Apparel Stores sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.Jill Inc. 4 0.12 N/A 0.53 4.04 Stage Stores Inc. 1 0.01 N/A -3.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of J.Jill Inc. and Stage Stores Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.Jill Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 3.6% Stage Stores Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -11.4%

Liquidity

J.Jill Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Stage Stores Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Stage Stores Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than J.Jill Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.9% of J.Jill Inc. shares and 45.2% of Stage Stores Inc. shares. 3% are J.Jill Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Stage Stores Inc. has 13.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.Jill Inc. 0.47% 1.9% -60.66% -58.06% -69.42% -52.15% Stage Stores Inc. 0% -6.89% -31.13% -18.52% -65.89% -1.35%

For the past year J.Jill Inc. was more bearish than Stage Stores Inc.

Summary

J.Jill Inc. beats Stage Stores Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petite, and women. Its customers include women in 40-65 age range. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalog. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 275 stores in 43 states. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program. As of September 27, 2017, it operated 792 specialty department stores in 42 states under the BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE names; 58 GORDMANS off-price stores; and stage.com, an e-commerce Website. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Houston, Texas.