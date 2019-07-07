Comparing of J.Jill Inc. (JILL) and Its Competitors

As Apparel Stores company, J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of J.Jill Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.43% of all Apparel Stores’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of J.Jill Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.59% of all Apparel Stores companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has J.Jill Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.Jill Inc. 0.00% 14.90% 5.00% Industry Average 2.51% 17.96% 8.33%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares J.Jill Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio J.Jill Inc. N/A 4 6.67 Industry Average 128.79M 5.13B 19.27

J.Jill Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for J.Jill Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J.Jill Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.75 3.47 2.83 2.38

As a group, Apparel Stores companies have a potential upside of 59.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of J.Jill Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.Jill Inc. -11% -10.14% -5.28% 1.36% -1.19% 3.07% Industry Average 3.71% 5.23% 8.72% 13.86% 16.50% 21.19%

For the past year J.Jill Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of J.Jill Inc. are 1.7 and 0.9. Competitively, J.Jill Inc.’s peers have 2.05 and 0.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. J.Jill Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than J.Jill Inc.

Dividends

J.Jill Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors J.Jill Inc.’s peers beat J.Jill Inc.

J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petite, and women. Its customers include women in 40-65 age range. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalog. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 275 stores in 43 states. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.