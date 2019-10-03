Comparing of J.Jill Inc. (JILL) and Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA)

As Apparel Stores businesses, J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) and Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.Jill Inc. 2 -0.52 14.59M 0.53 4.04 Ascena Retail Group Inc. N/A -0.02 151.98M -1.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of J.Jill Inc. and Ascena Retail Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has J.Jill Inc. and Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.Jill Inc. 752,061,855.67% 11.9% 3.6% Ascena Retail Group Inc. 54,945,770,065.08% -41.5% -8.5%

Liquidity

J.Jill Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than J.Jill Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.9% of J.Jill Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.5% of Ascena Retail Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3% of J.Jill Inc. shares. Comparatively, Ascena Retail Group Inc. has 6.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.Jill Inc. 0.47% 1.9% -60.66% -58.06% -69.42% -52.15% Ascena Retail Group Inc. -3.43% -21.96% -62.36% -81.72% -87.42% -82.3%

For the past year J.Jill Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Ascena Retail Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors J.Jill Inc. beats Ascena Retail Group Inc.

J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petite, and women. Its customers include women in 40-65 age range. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalog. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 275 stores in 43 states. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel. The company also offers casual clothing, career wear, dressy apparel, and active wear, as well as special occasion and classic apparel. Its principal brands comprise Ann Taylor, LOFT, maurices, dressbarn, Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Justice brands. As of July 29, 2017, the company operated approximately 4,800 stores. It also offers its products through its Websites, including anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, louandgrey.com, shopjustice.com, lanebryant.com, maurices.com, dressbarn.com, and catherines.com. The company was formerly known as Dress Barn, Inc. and changed its name to Ascena Retail Group, Inc. in January 2011. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.