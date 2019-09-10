Comparing of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) and Its Peers

We are comparing J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Processed & Packaged Goods companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.39% of all Processed & Packaged Goods’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.18% of J & J Snack Foods Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.87% of all Processed & Packaged Goods companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has J & J Snack Foods Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J & J Snack Foods Corp. 0.00% 11.50% 9.40% Industry Average 17.97% 15.39% 4.75%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing J & J Snack Foods Corp. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio J & J Snack Foods Corp. N/A 165 43.02 Industry Average 212.68M 1.18B 28.25

J & J Snack Foods Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio J & J Snack Foods Corp. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for J & J Snack Foods Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J & J Snack Foods Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.44 2.11 2.33

As a group, Processed & Packaged Goods companies have a potential upside of 0.44%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of J & J Snack Foods Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J & J Snack Foods Corp. 14.74% 15.02% 17.21% 23.48% 20.98% 28.53% Industry Average 12.34% 12.06% 13.14% 27.27% 16.12% 40.95%

For the past year J & J Snack Foods Corp. has weaker performance than J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s competitors.

Liquidity

J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.29 Quick Ratio. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

J & J Snack Foods Corp. is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.39. In other hand, J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s peers have beta of 0.69 which is 30.65% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

J & J Snack Foods Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s competitors beat J & J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR. TWISTER, SOFT PRETZEL BITES, SOFTSTIX, SOFT PRETZEL BUNS, TEXAS TWIST, BAVARIAN BAKERY, NEW YORK PRETZEL, KIM & SCOTTÂ’S GOURMET PRETZELS, and SERIOUSLY TWISTED! brand names, as well as under the private labels. The company also provides frozen juice treats and desserts primarily under the LUIGIÂ’S, WHOLE FRUIT, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the TIO PEPEÂ’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and OREO brand names; and dough enrobed handheld products under the PATIO, SUPREME STUFFERS, and SWEET STUFFERS brands. In addition, it offers bakery products, such as biscuits, fig and fruit bars, cookies, breads, rolls, crumbs, muffins, and donuts under the MRS. GOODCOOKIE, READI-BAKE, COUNTRY HOME, MARY BÂ’S, and DADDY RAYÂ’S brand names, as well as under private labels; and frozen beverages primarily under the ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE, and PARROT ICE names. Further, the company provides soft drinks and funnel cakes under the FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY brand name. It serves snack bars and food stands in chains; department and mass merchandising stores; malls and shopping centers; fast food outlets; casual dining restaurants; stadiums and sports arenas; leisure and theme parks; convenience stores; movie theatres; warehouse club stores; schools, colleges, and other institutions; and independent retailers. The company sells its products through a network of food brokers and independent sales distributors; and direct sales force. J&J Snack Foods Corp. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey.