Comparing of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

This is a contrast between Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|-1.09%
|-0.07%
|2.63%
|2.05%
|-3.31%
|12.61%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|2.13%
|-2.96%
|3.04%
|5.3%
|-2.17%
|17.13%
For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
