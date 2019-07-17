Comparing of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

This is a contrast between Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund -1.09% -0.07% 2.63% 2.05% -3.31% 12.61% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 2.13% -2.96% 3.04% 5.3% -2.17% 17.13%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.