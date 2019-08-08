Comparing of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Its Peers

As Asset Management company, Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.44%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s peers beat Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.