Comparing of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Its Peers

As Asset Management company, Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|N/A
|14
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.13
|1.95
|1.71
|2.61
As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.44%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s peers beat Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.