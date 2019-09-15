Comparing of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and Motif Bio plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of IVERIC bio Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares and 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares. 0.3% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. was less bearish than Motif Bio plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Motif Bio plc.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.