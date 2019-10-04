Comparing of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Both IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 26.19M 1.54 0.77 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 0.00 14.73M -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IVERIC bio Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 2,317,699,115.04% 97.6% 46% Kitov Pharma Ltd 1,856,098,790.32% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both IVERIC bio Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 20.28% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance while Kitov Pharma Ltd has 29.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.