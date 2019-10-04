Comparing of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Both IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|26.19M
|1.54
|0.77
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|0.00
|14.73M
|-0.37
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IVERIC bio Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 represents IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|2,317,699,115.04%
|97.6%
|46%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1,856,098,790.32%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both IVERIC bio Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 20.28% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0%
|-6.3%
|-10.53%
|-4.03%
|-50.83%
|-0.83%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.92%
|-9.65%
|-18.3%
|-31.91%
|-55.78%
|29.98%
For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance while Kitov Pharma Ltd has 29.98% stronger performance.
Summary
On 9 of the 10 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Kitov Pharma Ltd.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
