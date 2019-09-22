Comparing of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

This is a contrast between IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Jaguar Health Inc. 9 1.46 N/A -161.25 0.00

Demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IVERIC bio Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.15 beta means IVERIC bio Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12. The Current Ratio of rival Jaguar Health Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. IVERIC bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for IVERIC bio Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Jaguar Health Inc.’s potential upside is 247.22% and its consensus price target is $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. IVERIC bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. was less bearish than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

