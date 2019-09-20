Comparing of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Both IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 54.35 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IVERIC bio Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has IVERIC bio Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. On the competitive side is, Entera Bio Ltd. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Entera Bio Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares and 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance while Entera Bio Ltd. has 7.21% stronger performance.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Entera Bio Ltd.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.