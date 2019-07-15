Comparing of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

As Biotechnology businesses, IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1256.62 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of IVERIC bio Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of IVERIC bio Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

IVERIC bio Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15.25 average target price and a 140.92% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IVERIC bio Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.1% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has 15.83% stronger performance while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.48% weaker performance.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.