Comparing of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

This is a contrast between IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 29.13 N/A 0.07 398.08

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IVERIC bio Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than IVERIC bio Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. IVERIC bio Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IVERIC bio Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

IVERIC bio Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12 and 12 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. IVERIC bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats IVERIC bio Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.