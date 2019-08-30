Comparing of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights IVERIC bio Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Volatility and Risk

IVERIC bio Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. On the competitive side is, Aptose Biosciences Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.9 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for IVERIC bio Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 146.91% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IVERIC bio Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 35.1% respectively. 0.3% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance while Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 31.94% stronger performance.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.