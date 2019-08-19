Comparing of ITT Inc. (ITT) and CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

We will be contrasting the differences between ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) and CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT Inc. 60 1.78 N/A 3.38 18.48 CynergisTek Inc. 5 0.42 N/A 0.11 39.08

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ITT Inc. and CynergisTek Inc. CynergisTek Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ITT Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. ITT Inc. is presently more affordable than CynergisTek Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT Inc. 0.00% 17% 7.9% CynergisTek Inc. 0.00% 84.9% 39.8%

Volatility and Risk

ITT Inc. is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.57 beta. Competitively, CynergisTek Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.36 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

ITT Inc. and CynergisTek Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 CynergisTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ITT Inc. has a 17.75% upside potential and an average price target of $66.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.7% of ITT Inc. shares and 26% of CynergisTek Inc. shares. About 0.5% of ITT Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of CynergisTek Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ITT Inc. -3.94% -4.75% 3.81% 19.65% 13.45% 29.31% CynergisTek Inc. -9.94% -12.16% -10.32% -9.17% 10.65% -10.13%

For the past year ITT Inc. had bullish trend while CynergisTek Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors ITT Inc. beats CynergisTek Inc.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.