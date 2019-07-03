Comparing of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Both Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 129.40 N/A -5.48 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 17 0.00 N/A 3.00 6.80

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Iterum Therapeutics plc and Zealand Pharma A/S’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Zealand Pharma A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 171.13% upside potential and a consensus target price of $17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 75.9% and 9% respectively. About 0.1% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71% Zealand Pharma A/S -0.49% 12.95% 42.53% 54.74% 32.62% 75.8%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc was less bullish than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 9 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.