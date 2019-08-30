Comparing of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Both Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 171.45 N/A -5.99 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Iterum Therapeutics plc and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor scPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. scPharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17 is Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 167.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 60.3% respectively. 0.6% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc was less bullish than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.