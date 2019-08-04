Comparing of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Both Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 136.06 N/A -5.99 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Iterum Therapeutics plc and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has 11.6 and 11.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 151.11% and an $17 consensus target price. Competitively Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 210.08%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -1.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.