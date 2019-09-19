Comparing of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:)

Both Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 171.73 N/A -5.99 0.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Loxo Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Loxo Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17 is Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 169.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and Loxo Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 99.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares. Competitively, Loxo Oncology Inc. has 4.12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Loxo Oncology Inc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.