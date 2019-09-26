Comparing of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Its Peers

We are comparing Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Iterum Therapeutics plc and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.80% -76.10% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Iterum Therapeutics plc and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Iterum Therapeutics plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

With average price target of $17, Iterum Therapeutics plc has a potential upside of 177.78%. The potential upside of the rivals is 180.77%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that Iterum Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Iterum Therapeutics plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Iterum Therapeutics plc’s competitors.

Liquidity

Iterum Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Dividends

Iterum Therapeutics plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.