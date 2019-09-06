Comparing of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

We will be contrasting the differences between Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 170.07 N/A -5.99 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 67.02 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Liquidity

Iterum Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 and has 36.1 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average price target is $17, while its potential upside is 171.13%. Competitively the average price target of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $31.8, which is potential 568.07% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares and 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.