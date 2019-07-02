Comparing of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 127.61 N/A -5.48 0.00 Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 11.31 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Flex Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Iterum Therapeutics plc and Flex Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72% Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc. Its rival Flex Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.9 and 8.8 respectively. Flex Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Flex Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Flex Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 167.72% for Iterum Therapeutics plc with average price target of $17.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Flex Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.9% and 13.7%. Insiders held 0.1% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, Flex Pharma Inc. has 16.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71% Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc was more bullish than Flex Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc beats Flex Pharma Inc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.