Comparing of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Both Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 193.16 N/A -5.99 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Biofrontera AG.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Biofrontera AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 144.25% at a $17 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 2.04% respectively. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.04% of Biofrontera AG shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc was less bullish than Biofrontera AG.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Biofrontera AG beats Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.