Comparing of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Since Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 170.92 N/A -5.99 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Iterum Therapeutics plc and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 170.27% upside potential and a consensus target price of $17. Competitively Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential downside of -5.77%. The information presented earlier suggests that Iterum Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Axsome Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 46.3%. 0.6% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.