Comparing of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 134.65 N/A -5.48 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 23.71 N/A -2.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc. Its rival Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $17, and a 153.73% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.9% and 0.8% respectively. 0.1% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 45.04% are Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has 43.71% stronger performance while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.