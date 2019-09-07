Comparing of Iteris Inc. (ITI) and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

This is a contrast between Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris Inc. 5 2.12 N/A -0.24 0.00 Viavi Solutions Inc. 13 2.86 N/A -0.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Iteris Inc. and Viavi Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Iteris Inc. and Viavi Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -13.1% Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.00% -5% -1.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.28 shows that Iteris Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1.03 beta and it is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Iteris Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Viavi Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Viavi Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Iteris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Iteris Inc. and Viavi Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viavi Solutions Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Viavi Solutions Inc.’s potential downside is -7.87% and its average target price is $13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35% of Iteris Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.8% of Viavi Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Iteris Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Viavi Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iteris Inc. 5.05% 4.04% 27.59% 40.89% 11.78% 45.04% Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.07% 4.94% 9.97% 34.96% 44.82% 45.97%

For the past year Iteris Inc. was less bullish than Viavi Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Viavi Solutions Inc. beats Iteris Inc.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects comprising project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions comprise instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.