Comparing of Iteris Inc. (ITI) and Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE)

Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) and Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris Inc. 5 2.29 N/A -0.12 0.00 Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 1.67 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Iteris Inc. and Aerohive Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) and Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -12.8% Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2%

Volatility & Risk

Iteris Inc. has a 0.58 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aerohive Networks Inc.’s beta is 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Iteris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Aerohive Networks Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Aerohive Networks Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Iteris Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iteris Inc. and Aerohive Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38% and 71.8% respectively. Iteris Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Aerohive Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iteris Inc. 7.9% 23.57% 16.11% 13.07% 4.22% 39.14% Aerohive Networks Inc. 1.14% -15.68% -16.27% -10.35% -14.46% 8.9%

For the past year Iteris Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aerohive Networks Inc.

Summary

Iteris Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Aerohive Networks Inc.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.