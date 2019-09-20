Comparing of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) and Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) and Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Foreign Regional Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.68 13.38 Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 26 0.00 N/A 3.31 11.10

Demonstrates Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. and Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 0.00% 19.5% 1.7% Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 0.00% 38% 3.8%

Volatility & Risk

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.94. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.85 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. and Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 1 2 0 2.67

The average price target of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is $13.5, with potential upside of 62.45%. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $24.25 average price target and a 98.28% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. appears more favorable than Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.1% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 52.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 53.4% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. -7.01% -2.66% 7.27% -9.69% 12.71% 2.07% Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 8.25% 3.46% 65.72% 3.32% 2.37% 33.26%

For the past year Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. was less bullish than Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. beats Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. on 8 of the 10 factors.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, and vehicle loans, as well as credit cards. The company also provides investment banking, cash management, consortium, custody and bookkeeping, asset management, and private banking services, as well as electronic payment means services. In addition, it offers property, casualty, and life insurance products; reinsurance products; pension plans; consumer finance credit; and capitalization, leasing, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2016, ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. operated a network of 5,103 branches and client service branches (CSBs), which included 3,653 branches in Brazil; 135 digital branches; 766 CSBs in Brazil; and 549 branches and CSBs in Latin America, as well as operated 46,175 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as ItaÃº Unibanco Banco MÃºltiplo S.A. and changed its name to ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.