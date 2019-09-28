Comparing of Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR) and Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Both Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) and Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itamar Medical Ltd. 9 0.00 7.16M -0.57 0.00 Nevro Corp. 85 -0.88 28.07M -2.50 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itamar Medical Ltd. 77,573,131.09% 0% 0% Nevro Corp. 33,066,321.12% -31.8% -16.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Itamar Medical Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Nevro Corp. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Nevro Corp. has a consensus target price of $71.75, with potential downside of -15.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itamar Medical Ltd. 0% -3.04% 0% 0% 0% -17.58% Nevro Corp. 5.57% 2.72% 10.57% 37.01% 19.1% 71.92%

For the past year Itamar Medical Ltd. had bearish trend while Nevro Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.