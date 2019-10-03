Comparing of Isramco Inc. (ISRL) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)

Both Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isramco Inc. 122 0.00 N/A 6.23 19.30 Southwestern Energy Company 2 -0.14 536.80M 1.68 1.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Isramco Inc. and Southwestern Energy Company. Southwestern Energy Company has lower revenue and earnings than Isramco Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Isramco Inc. is currently more expensive than Southwestern Energy Company, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Isramco Inc. and Southwestern Energy Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isramco Inc. 0.00% 0% 15.1% Southwestern Energy Company 27,682,945,696.46% 37.8% 14%

Risk and Volatility

Isramco Inc.’s 0.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Southwestern Energy Company has a 1 beta which is 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Isramco Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Southwestern Energy Company is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Southwestern Energy Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Isramco Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Isramco Inc. and Southwestern Energy Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Isramco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Southwestern Energy Company 1 2 0 2.67

Southwestern Energy Company on the other hand boasts of a $2.05 consensus target price and a 12.33% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Isramco Inc. shares and 0% of Southwestern Energy Company shares. Insiders owned 58.6% of Isramco Inc. shares. Competitively, Southwestern Energy Company has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Isramco Inc. 0.09% -0.98% 4.03% 7.53% 11.77% 1.44% Southwestern Energy Company -6.78% -28.1% -43.15% -52.17% -56.09% -35.48%

For the past year Isramco Inc. had bullish trend while Southwestern Energy Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Isramco Inc. beats Southwestern Energy Company on 9 of the 13 factors.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.