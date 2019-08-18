Comparing of Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL) and SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)

Both Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) and SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) are Agricultural Chemicals companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Israel Chemicals Ltd. 5 1.12 N/A 0.35 15.50 SenesTech Inc. 1 130.38 N/A -0.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Israel Chemicals Ltd. and SenesTech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Israel Chemicals Ltd. and SenesTech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Israel Chemicals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% SenesTech Inc. 0.00% -191.9% -155.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Israel Chemicals Ltd. and SenesTech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Israel Chemicals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 SenesTech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Israel Chemicals Ltd. has a consensus target price of $7, and a 44.33% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Israel Chemicals Ltd. and SenesTech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.32% and 7.3%. Insiders held roughly 58.26% of Israel Chemicals Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, SenesTech Inc. has 5.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Israel Chemicals Ltd. 5.02% 3.42% 5.43% -7.8% 14.05% -3.89% SenesTech Inc. 18.32% -6.63% -13.41% 93.37% 22.05% 164.87%

For the past year Israel Chemicals Ltd. has -3.89% weaker performance while SenesTech Inc. has 164.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Israel Chemicals Ltd. beats SenesTech Inc.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash and salt from subterranean mines in Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as uses part of the potash to produce compound fertilizers; mines and processes phosphate rock in open mines; and produces sulfuric acid, agricultural phosphoric acid, phosphate fertilizers, compound fertilizers, liquid fertilizers, and soluble fertilizers. It also manufactures compound fertilizers in the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium; liquid fertilizers and soluble fertilizers in Spain; slow release and controlled release fertilizers in the Netherlands and the United States; and phosphate-based food additives for livestock in Turkey and Israel. In addition, the company produces bromine out of a solution that is created as a by-product of the potash production process in Sodom, as well as bromine-based products; chlorine-based products in Israel and the United States; and flame retardants and phosphorus based products, as well as extracts salt, magnesia, and chlorine from Dead Sea brine. Further, it purchases clean phosphoric acid and manufactures thermal phosphoric acids, which are used to manufacture downstream products and phosphate salts that are used as a raw material for manufacturing, food additives, hygiene products and flame retardants, and fire extinguishment products. It also manufactures phosphorous derivatives based on phosphorous; specialty products based on aluminum acids; and other raw materials. The company sells its products through marketing companies, agents, and distributors. Israel Chemicals Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including plant-based fertility control, feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Flagstaff, Arizona.