Comparing of Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL) and Its Competitors

As Agricultural Chemicals company, Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.32% of Israel Chemicals Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.52% of all Agricultural Chemicals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Israel Chemicals Ltd. has 58.26% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 12.42% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Israel Chemicals Ltd. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Israel Chemicals Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 71.49% 16.84% 3.90%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Israel Chemicals Ltd. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Israel Chemicals Ltd. N/A 5 15.50 Industry Average 250.30M 350.12M 17.95

Israel Chemicals Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Israel Chemicals Ltd. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Israel Chemicals Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Israel Chemicals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.33 2.00 2.59

Israel Chemicals Ltd. presently has a consensus price target of $7, suggesting a potential upside of 31.33%. The potential upside of the competitors is -4.33%. Given Israel Chemicals Ltd.’s rivals higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Israel Chemicals Ltd. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Israel Chemicals Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Israel Chemicals Ltd. 5.02% 3.42% 5.43% -7.8% 14.05% -3.89% Industry Average 5.16% 8.28% 12.05% 38.43% 22.36% 54.28%

For the past year Israel Chemicals Ltd. has -3.89% weaker performance while Israel Chemicals Ltd.’s rivals have 54.28% stronger performance.

Dividends

Israel Chemicals Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Israel Chemicals Ltd.’s peers beat Israel Chemicals Ltd. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash and salt from subterranean mines in Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as uses part of the potash to produce compound fertilizers; mines and processes phosphate rock in open mines; and produces sulfuric acid, agricultural phosphoric acid, phosphate fertilizers, compound fertilizers, liquid fertilizers, and soluble fertilizers. It also manufactures compound fertilizers in the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium; liquid fertilizers and soluble fertilizers in Spain; slow release and controlled release fertilizers in the Netherlands and the United States; and phosphate-based food additives for livestock in Turkey and Israel. In addition, the company produces bromine out of a solution that is created as a by-product of the potash production process in Sodom, as well as bromine-based products; chlorine-based products in Israel and the United States; and flame retardants and phosphorus based products, as well as extracts salt, magnesia, and chlorine from Dead Sea brine. Further, it purchases clean phosphoric acid and manufactures thermal phosphoric acids, which are used to manufacture downstream products and phosphate salts that are used as a raw material for manufacturing, food additives, hygiene products and flame retardants, and fire extinguishment products. It also manufactures phosphorous derivatives based on phosphorous; specialty products based on aluminum acids; and other raw materials. The company sells its products through marketing companies, agents, and distributors. Israel Chemicals Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.