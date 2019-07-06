Comparing of IsoRay Inc. (ISR) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoRay Inc. N/A 3.95 N/A -0.11 0.00 Harvard Bioscience Inc. 3 0.59 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IsoRay Inc. and Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoRay Inc. 0.00% -82.3% -65.1% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.7%

Volatility and Risk

IsoRay Inc. has a beta of 2.19 and its 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Harvard Bioscience Inc. has a 1.52 beta which is 52.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IsoRay Inc. Its rival Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.1 respectively. IsoRay Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IsoRay Inc. and Harvard Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.6% and 74% respectively. IsoRay Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IsoRay Inc. 7.12% 13.38% 3.93% 11.81% -14.56% 45.5% Harvard Bioscience Inc. -16.3% -47.38% -36.89% -42.96% -52.86% -27.36%

For the past year IsoRay Inc. had bullish trend while Harvard Bioscience Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Harvard Bioscience Inc. beats IsoRay Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.