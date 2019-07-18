Comparing of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (IRS) and Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) and Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have been rivals in the Real Estate Development for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima 11 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Forestar Group Inc. 18 5.49 N/A 1.91 9.71

Table 1 demonstrates IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima and Forestar Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima and Forestar Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 0% 0% Forestar Group Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 8.9%

Volatility & Risk

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima’s current beta is 1.26 and it happens to be 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Forestar Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.9 beta which makes it 90.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima and Forestar Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima 0 0 0 0.00 Forestar Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Forestar Group Inc. is $23, which is potential 13.58% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima and Forestar Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.1% and 25.8% respectively. 0.24% are IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Forestar Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima 0.44% -13.71% -38.33% -31.21% -54.15% -30.63% Forestar Group Inc. -5.12% 2.66% 3.81% 19.77% -15.54% 33.86%

For the past year IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima has -30.63% weaker performance while Forestar Group Inc. has 33.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Forestar Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in diversified real estates-related activities in Argentina. The company operates through six segments: Shopping Centers, Offices and Others, Sales and Development, Hotels, International, and Financial Operations and Others. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping centers, and office and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, it engages in consumer finance operations. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima is a subsidiary of Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate company. The company engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of real estate, primarily residential and mixed-use communities. It also sells commercial tracts; residential lots primarily to homebuilders; undeveloped land through its retail sales programs, as well as operates commercial real estate and income producing properties, such as a hotel and multifamily properties. The company owns, directly or through ventures, approximately 4,600 acres of real estate projects located in 10 states and 14 markets in the United States; and has 2 real estate projects representing approximately 730 acres in the entitlement process in California. Forestar Group Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. As of October 5, 2017, Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.