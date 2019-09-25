Comparing of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Since Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) are part of the Business Software & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain Incorporated 32 2.11 N/A 1.26 23.43 CyberArk Software Ltd. 123 9.73 N/A 1.45 96.04

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Iron Mountain Incorporated and CyberArk Software Ltd. CyberArk Software Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Iron Mountain Incorporated. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Iron Mountain Incorporated’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than CyberArk Software Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.00% 18.2% 2.8% CyberArk Software Ltd. 0.00% 12.1% 8.3%

Volatility & Risk

Iron Mountain Incorporated is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.62 beta. CyberArk Software Ltd.’s 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

Iron Mountain Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CyberArk Software Ltd. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. CyberArk Software Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Iron Mountain Incorporated and CyberArk Software Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 CyberArk Software Ltd. 0 2 4 2.67

Iron Mountain Incorporated has an average price target of $29, and a -7.05% downside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of CyberArk Software Ltd. is $140.5, which is potential 39.27% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that CyberArk Software Ltd. seems more appealing than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Iron Mountain Incorporated and CyberArk Software Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.1% and 78.6%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Iron Mountain Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.85% of CyberArk Software Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iron Mountain Incorporated -2.84% -4.26% -7.98% -20.17% -15.75% -9.26% CyberArk Software Ltd. -4.13% 9% 9.35% 59.85% 126.82% 87.32%

For the past year Iron Mountain Incorporated had bearish trend while CyberArk Software Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors CyberArk Software Ltd. beats Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud-based assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected. The company also provides Application Identity Manager, which addresses the challenges of hard-coded, embedded credentials, and cryptographic keys being hijacked and exploited by malicious insiders or external cyber attackers; Endpoint Privilege Manager that offers Windows least privilege management and application control software; Cybertinel, which provides cyber security services; and On-Demand Privileges Manager to limit the breadth of access of Unix/Linux administrative accounts. In addition, it offers Shared Technology Platform that integrates operating systems, databases, network devices, security appliances, hypervisors, applications, industrial control systems, and application servers in the datacenter or the cloud; sensitive information management solutions; and software maintenance and support, and consulting services. The company offers its products to energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.