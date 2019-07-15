Comparing of IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

We will be comparing the differences between IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX Corporation 5 1.22 N/A -1.06 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 20 8.59 N/A -0.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of IRIDEX Corporation and AxoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -52.9% -38.4% AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.01 beta indicates that IRIDEX Corporation is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, AxoGen Inc. has beta of 0.21 which is 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

IRIDEX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, AxoGen Inc. which has a 8.8 Current Ratio and a 8 Quick Ratio. AxoGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to IRIDEX Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for IRIDEX Corporation and AxoGen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IRIDEX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

AxoGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29.67 average price target and a 50.61% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.4% of IRIDEX Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.7% of AxoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.4% of IRIDEX Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of AxoGen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRIDEX Corporation -3.33% 6.71% 1.65% -3.14% -29.17% 4.89% AxoGen Inc. -0.13% 7.18% 29.59% -36.81% -48.16% 12.53%

For the past year IRIDEX Corporation has weaker performance than AxoGen Inc.

Summary

AxoGen Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors IRIDEX Corporation.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.