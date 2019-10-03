Comparing of IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) and AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) and AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics Corporation 130 10.19 35.41M 6.71 19.52 AXT Inc. 4 4.93 35.27M 0.24 18.09

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. AXT Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than IPG Photonics Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. IPG Photonics Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than AXT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics Corporation 27,196,620.58% 15.9% 13.7% AXT Inc. 967,733,084.56% 5.1% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.11 shows that IPG Photonics Corporation is 111.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. AXT Inc.’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

IPG Photonics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 6.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AXT Inc. are 6.8 and 3.7 respectively. IPG Photonics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AXT Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for IPG Photonics Corporation and AXT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 AXT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IPG Photonics Corporation has a 43.50% upside potential and an average price target of $185.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.2% of IPG Photonics Corporation shares and 59.2% of AXT Inc. shares. IPG Photonics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 14.8%. Competitively, 10.91% are AXT Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IPG Photonics Corporation -8.82% -16.37% -23.31% -1.68% -41.59% 15.64% AXT Inc. 2.4% 1.18% -25.22% 3.89% -43.44% -1.84%

For the past year IPG Photonics Corporation has 15.64% stronger performance while AXT Inc. has -1.84% weaker performance.

Summary

IPG Photonics Corporation beats on 13 of the 14 factors AXT Inc.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications, primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products. In addition, the company offers interconnect, coarse wavelength division multiplexing, DWDM, and tunable-based pluggable interfaces to serve optical transmission needs; integrated laser systems; 2D flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool for use in automotive, appliances, rail cars, and other sheet metal fabrication; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company manufactures its semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. It offers semi-insulating gallium with arsenic (GaAs) substrates, which are used for applications in power amplifiers for wireless devices, and transistors and solar cells for drones. The company also provides semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in opto-electronic products, including high brightness LEDs in backlight wireless handsets and LCD TVs, as well as for automotive, signage, display, and lighting applications; and 3-D sensing using vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. In addition, it offers indium with phosphorous substrates used in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks (PONs), data center connectivity products, silicon photonics, photonic ICs (PICs), terrestrial solar cells (CPV), lasers, RF amplifiers (military wireless), and infrared motion control and infrared thermal imaging products; and germanium substrates for space and terrestrial photovoltaic, as well as optical applications. Further, the company, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, manufactures and sells raw materials for gallium, gallium alloys, indium phosphide poly-crystal, germanium, germanium dioxide, high purity arsenic, pyrolytic boron nitride, and boron oxide. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force in the United States and China, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Europe and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.