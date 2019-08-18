Comparing of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 9 21.46 N/A -3.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.8 beta means Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 80.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

20.1 and 20.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. Its rival PolarityTE Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PolarityTE Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 45.6%. Insiders owned roughly 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.