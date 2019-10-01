Comparing of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 20 0.64 100.30M -1.27 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 14.19M -1.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 492,632,612.97% -37.6% -35.8% Atreca Inc. 90,555,201.02% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. On the competitive side is, Atreca Inc. which has a 22 Current Ratio and a 22 Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Atreca Inc.’s average target price is $30, while its potential upside is 145.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares and 67% of Atreca Inc. shares. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.14%. Comparatively, 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 177.85% stronger performance while Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Atreca Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.