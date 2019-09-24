Comparing of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Both Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 10.73 N/A 2.56 25.74 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.04 beta means Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 104.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Viking Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.27 beta which makes it 127.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Its competitor Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 and its Quick Ratio is 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $82, and a 34.43% upside potential. Competitively Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, with potential upside of 102.60%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Viking Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Viking Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.