Comparing of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 11.64 N/A 2.56 25.74 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation. Histogenics Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Histogenics Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.04 beta. Histogenics Corporation’s 229.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.4. The Current Ratio of rival Histogenics Corporation is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.77% for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $75.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13% of Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Histogenics Corporation

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Histogenics Corporation on 11 of the 11 factors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.