Comparing of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) and National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Both ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) and National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ION Geophysical Corporation 11 0.78 N/A -5.21 0.00 National Oilwell Varco Inc. 26 0.98 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see ION Geophysical Corporation and National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ION Geophysical Corporation 0.00% -170.7% -20.4% National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.2%

Volatility & Risk

ION Geophysical Corporation has a beta of 3.69 and its 269.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ION Geophysical Corporation. Its rival National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 1.8 respectively. National Oilwell Varco Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ION Geophysical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered ION Geophysical Corporation and National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ION Geophysical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively National Oilwell Varco Inc. has an average price target of $31.25, with potential upside of 43.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ION Geophysical Corporation and National Oilwell Varco Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.2% and 97.3% respectively. 7.8% are ION Geophysical Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ION Geophysical Corporation -7.42% -23.9% -15.65% 0.98% -61.67% 99.81% National Oilwell Varco Inc. -0.44% -10.24% -16.27% -29.92% -39.82% -3.85%

For the past year ION Geophysical Corporation has 99.81% stronger performance while National Oilwell Varco Inc. has -3.85% weaker performance.

Summary

National Oilwell Varco Inc. beats ION Geophysical Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization. This segment also provides data processing and imaging services to help its exploration and production customers for reducing exploration and production risk, evaluating and developing reservoirs, and increase production. The E&P Operations Optimization segment provides command and control software systems, related software and services for towed marine streamer and ocean bottom seismic operations, as well as for survey design. This segment also manufactures and repairs marine towed streamer acquisition and positioning systems, and analog geophone sensors. The Ocean Bottom Services segment offers survey design, planning, and optimization services to maximize seismic image quality, operational efficiency, and safety; superior imaging services; and data processing, interpretation, and reservoir services This segment also manufactures re-deployable ocean bottom cable seismic data acquisition systems. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components. This segment provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; fluid transfer technologies, such as mud pumps; pressure control equipment; power transmission systems; and rig instrumentation and control systems. The Rig Aftermarket segment offers spare parts; and repair and rental services, as well as technical support, field and first well support, field engineering, and customer training services. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies. This segment also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, power generation equipment, drill and wired pipes, instruments, measuring and monitoring equipment, downhole and fishing tools, hole openers, and drill bits, as well as drilling optimization and automation, tubular inspection, repair and coating, rope access inspection, and instrumentation services. The Completion and Production Solutions segment offers pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowlines, manifolds, and wellheads; well intervention tools; onshore production, including composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, reciprocating pumps, pressure vessels, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production comprising floating production systems, and subsea production technologies. The company was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.