Comparing of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) and Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) and Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ION Geophysical Corporation 11 0.55 N/A -5.30 0.00 Geospace Technologies Corporation 14 1.85 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ION Geophysical Corporation and Geospace Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ION Geophysical Corporation 0.00% -576.9% -27.6% Geospace Technologies Corporation 0.00% -5.8% -5.1%

Volatility & Risk

ION Geophysical Corporation’s 3.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 287.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Geospace Technologies Corporation’s 1.8 beta is the reason why it is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ION Geophysical Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, Geospace Technologies Corporation has 3.8 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geospace Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ION Geophysical Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ION Geophysical Corporation and Geospace Technologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.1% and 77.2%. ION Geophysical Corporation’s share held by insiders are 7.8%. Comparatively, 2.2% are Geospace Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ION Geophysical Corporation -6.4% 20.45% -20.62% 2.22% -62.92% 86.49% Geospace Technologies Corporation -5.51% 1.96% 17.1% 4.07% 12.3% 51.41%

For the past year ION Geophysical Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Geospace Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Geospace Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors ION Geophysical Corporation.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization. This segment also provides data processing and imaging services to help its exploration and production customers for reducing exploration and production risk, evaluating and developing reservoirs, and increase production. The E&P Operations Optimization segment provides command and control software systems, related software and services for towed marine streamer and ocean bottom seismic operations, as well as for survey design. This segment also manufactures and repairs marine towed streamer acquisition and positioning systems, and analog geophone sensors. The Ocean Bottom Services segment offers survey design, planning, and optimization services to maximize seismic image quality, operational efficiency, and safety; superior imaging services; and data processing, interpretation, and reservoir services This segment also manufactures re-deployable ocean bottom cable seismic data acquisition systems. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Geospace Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment for the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, Colombia, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems; permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services; geophones and geophone strings; hydrophones; leader wires; connectors; telemetry cables; marine streamer retrieval and steering devices; and various other products. It also provides multi-component sensors; and seismic borehole acquisition systems. The Non-Seismic segment offers electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphics, industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. This segment provides thermal imaging products for the commercial graphics industry; sensors and tools for vibration monitoring, mine safety application, and earthquake detection; cables for power and communication used in the offshore oil and gas, and offshore construction industries; water meter cables; and other specialty industrial cable and connector products. The company serves seismic contractors, and independent and government-owned oil and gas companies; direct users of equipment; specialized resellers; and specialty manufacturers, research institutions, and industrial product distributors. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.